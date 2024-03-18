Is That A Threat? Trump Promises A ‘Bloodbath’ If He Isn’t Elected 

Former President Donald Trump told a crowd of supporters that there would be a “bloodbath” if he weren’t elected in November 2024.

During a rally on March 16 in Ohio to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno ahead of the upcoming primary, Trump said a “bloodbath” is going to be the least of voters’ worries. “Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he said.

“It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it. But they’re not going to sell those cars. They’re building massive factories.”

Trump: Now, If I don't get elected, it's gonna be a bloodbath. It's going to be a bloodbath for the country. pic.twitter.com/qDEPTtl4Bu — Acyn (@Acyn) March 16, 2024

His comments were geared toward an increased trade war with China over auto manufacturing. He talked to China’s President directly.

“If you’re listening, President Xi — and you and I are friends — but he understands the way I deal. Those big monster car manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now… you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars to us, no,” Trump said.

“We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going to be able to sell those cars if I get elected.”

While his remarks seemed geared toward the auto industry, social media didn’t view them that way. Several people debated whether his comments may be considered inciting violence similar to Jan. 6.

“It’ll be a bloodbath because he’s going to encourage violence. He’s admitting it,” @matthewspira wrote.

Another critic felt the statement was the key to more legal trouble for the four-time indicted businessman. “Seems like we have another indictment here,” @kellyscaletta said.

Seems like we have another indictment here. — Machine Pun Kelly 🇺🇦 (@KellyScaletta) March 16, 2024

A spokesperson from his campaign doubled down on his comments, blaming President Joe Biden if changes aren’t made to the auto industry.

“Biden’s policies will create an economic bloodbath for the auto industry and auto workers,” Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said.

However, the Biden administration resonated with the comments on social media — Trump is pushing for another insurrection. “He wants another January 6, but the American people are going to give him another electoral defeat this November because they continue to reject his extremism, his affection for violence, and his thirst for revenge,” Biden spokesperson James Singer said, according to NPR.

“This is who Donald Trump is: a loser who gets beat by over 7 million votes and then instead of appealing to a wider mainstream audience doubles down on his threats of political violence.”

Trump’s comments came just 24 hours after former Vice President Mike Pence broke his silence on who he would be endorsing in November — and it won’t be Trump. “It should come as no surprise that I will not be endorsing Donald Trump this year,” he said on Fox News.

Mike Pence says he will NOT be endorsing Donald Trump pic.twitter.com/DyWzcM70kb — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 15, 2024

The once-potential presidential candidate may have triggered some feelings with his comments. Taking the stage with Trump, Moreno, once a critic, praised the former President and pushed back against fellow GOP members who are critical of the MAGA leader. “I am so sick and tired of Republicans that say, ‘I support President Trump’s policies, but I don’t like the man,'” he said.