Trump, GOP Dumps Minority Outreach Program For MAGA Takeover The Republican National Convention has shut down a new program designed to boost minority engagement to cater to "Make America Great Again" tyrants.









During the 2020 campaign season, the GOP invested millions in the program that would assist in helping them communicate with nonwhite voters – specifically Hispanic voters – in swing states such as Georgia and Arizona. Through the program, RNC field staff was set to engage with voters through events and gatherings at community centers in heavily minority-populated areas, which according to a press release shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE, one of the moves may have worked. “One of those strategic spending moves may have had a profound effect on a successful minority outreach program,” the press release reads.

Now, those plans, which one source described as “self-defeating,” have been eliminated.

Trump says moderate Republicans are no longer welcome in the GOP: We are 100 percent MAGA now pic.twitter.com/Q2mvgGAR0x — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) March 3, 2024

Initially, dozens of centers were already set up, but all were shut down in January except for five in California, Texas, and New York. “At the time … the RNC chalked the closures up as a temporary byproduct of its budget cycle,” the source said.

“However, the organization also announced that it was preparing to double down on these efforts for 2024, opening 40 new centers in Latino, Black, Asian American, Native American, Jewish, and veteran communities across the country.”

But it looks like the candidate is taking different and dangerous routes to engage with Black and brown voters.

Since February 2024, the presumptive Republican nominee has used his criminal indictment as a way to “connect” with Black Americans. During a convention in South Carolina, Trump claimed he was discriminated against “so badly,” referring to his pending criminal charges. “I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” he said.

“And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against. It’s been pretty amazing, but possibly, maybe, there’s something there.”

According to Fox News, a poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena College shows 46% of Hispanic participants said they would vote for Trump. However, Trump is consistently warning of the dangers illegal immigration would bring to the U.S. On top of accusing Mexico of sending “rapists,” “drugs,” and “crime,” he now claims they bring languages that no one can interpret. “We have languages coming into our country. We don’t have one instructor in our entire nation that can speak that language,” Trump said in February 2024.

“These are languages — it’s the craziest thing — they have languages that nobody in this country has ever heard of. It’s a very horrible thing,” he added.

A little less than two years ago, the RNC claimed they “do not take minority communities for granted” and promoted the millions of dollars invested. Now, the Trump team allegedly is putting their funds towards opening more offices close to Mar-a-Lago in Florida.

In response to the report, Biden-Harris 2024 Spokespeople Maca Casado and Jasmine Harris released a statement pointing out how the RNC is continuing to fail people of color. “Donald Trump is officially building the RNC in his own image, and gutting the party’s outreach to voters of color is just the tip of the spear…” they said.

“There is no question that voters of color have always seen right through Trump’s hollow outreach efforts for what they truly are: cheap distractions from the poster boy for modern racism who is running to undermine the progress and success of our communities. President Biden knows he has to earn – not ask – or every American’s support, and that’s exactly what this campaign will do.”

