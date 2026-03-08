Politics by Ann Brown Isiah Thomas Salutes ‘Five Presidents’ At Jesse Jackson’s Homecoming–Kamala Harris And Hilary Clinton Included Thousands gathered in Chicago to honor the life and legacy of the civil rights leader during a powerful homegoing ceremony.







Thousands gathered in Chicago on March 6 to honor the life and legacy of civil rights leader Jesse Jackson during a powerful homegoing ceremony that attracted political figures, celebrities, activists, and supporters.

The service at House of Hope Baptist Church on the city’s South Side lasted more than five hours and blended fiery speeches, gospel music, and personal tributes to the man whose activism shaped American politics for more than six decades, The Chicago Sun Times reports.

Among those paying tribute was Chicago native and NBA Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas. During his remarks, Thomas drew a standing ovation when he declared there was five presidents in attendance, including Hillary Clinton and Kamala Harris.

“I would also like to honor the five presidents who are sitting here today: President (Kamala) Harris, President (Hillary) Clinton, President Bill Clinton, First Lady Jill Biden, President Biden, and Chicago’s own Southside President Barack Obama,” Thomas said, USA Today reports.

The moment underscored the extraordinary political weight gathered to remember Jackson, who died Feb. 17 at 84 after years of declining health. The longtime activist had battled serious neurological illness in his later years. Originally diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 2017, it was later confirmed Jackson had Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a rare, fast-progressing brain disorder that affects movement, balance, and eye movement

Former presidents Obama, Clinton, and Biden as well as former Vice President Harris all gave remarks. Throughout the ceremony, speakers recalled Jackson’s activism, from leading protests and boycotts to running historic presidential campaigns in 1984 and 1988.

Thomas used his tribute to highlight Jackson’s profound impact on his own life and the broader Black community. He also compared the civil rights leader to another global icon of freedom.

“Our Nelson Mandela,” Thomas called Jackson.

