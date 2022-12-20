'It Just Became Real': CNN Anchor Don Lemon Tears Up Sharing News of Colleague's Passing

Veteran anchor Don Lemon couldn’t hold back his tears while announcing a loss for the CNN family.

On Monday, Lemon shared with CNN This Morning viewers that senior investigative correspondent and Chicago native Drew Griffin had died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer, The Daily Beast reported. The late journalist was 60 years old.

“So, we have some very sad news to tell you today,” Lemon began. “Our colleague and friend and longtime distinguished CNN journalist Drew Griffin has passed away. Drew was with the investigative unit of CNN based in Atlanta since 2004.”

The former Don Lemon Tonight anchor, who apparently had a close relationship with Griffin, immediately started fighting tears as he recounted the career and accomplishments of his colleague of over a decade.

“We’re going to honor him a little bit later on,” Lemon said before becoming too choked up to continue the segment. He apologized repeatedly.

Lemon’s co-anchor Kaitlan Collins met him with understanding, saying “I know this is tough for you. You said he was one of the first people you met at CNN.”

Collins then stepped in for Lemon, telling viewers, “Drew was such a gifted storyteller. We’ll have more for you next.”

Following the commercial break, Lemon provided context behind his emotional reaction. “We had known that Drew had passed but it just became real to me in that moment,” he said.

“But it’s not about me.”

“I could not have met someone who was more kind to me, more welcoming to everyone,” he said.

The news comes after Lemon and his fiancé, Tim Malone, visited the White House to witness President Joe Biden sign the Respect for Marriage Act. Biden signed the same-sex and interracial marriage protection bill on Dec. 13, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

“It will affect us. We are happy to be here to witness this moment. When we got the invitation from the White House, I said immediately, absolutely, we want to come and experience this,” Lemon said in an appearance on CNN from the White House ceremony.