Celebrity News by Ann Brown Iyanla Vanzant Returns To OWN With New Series ‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’ The 72-year-old life coach, author, and television personality is revisiting 12 of the most impactful episodes from her previous show, 'Iyanla: Fix My Life.'







After a few years away from television, Iyanla Vanzant is making a highly anticipated return to OWN with her new series, “Iyanla: The Inside Fix.” The 72-year-old life coach, author, and television personality is revisiting 12 of the most impactful episodes from her previous show, “Iyanla: Fix My Life,” which ran from 2012 to 2021. Each episode of the original series chronicles Vanzant’s work with guests navigating trauma, broken relationships, and personal challenges, often concluding with updates on how they had progressed.

“I’ve come to unpack. Not this,” Vanzant explains in the newly released trailer, gesturing to a suitcase, “That…” The series promises to explore the ongoing work of healing, emphasizing that fixing the outside is not enough. “This is where healing becomes holy. This is where truth finds its home. This… is ‘The Inside Fix,‘” she says.

OWN describes the new series as a continuation of Vanzant’s transformative work, focusing on “spiritual hygiene” and practical steps to foster self-awareness and personal growth. Vanzant noted that the world has changed dramatically since 2012—social media, technology, and global events have shifted how people navigate life–but the need for honesty, reflection, and healing remains, Today reported.

“‘Iyanla: The Inside Fix’ is a deepening,” Vanzant said. “Where ‘Fix My Life’ invited us to confront the pain that shaped us, ‘The Inside Fix’ invites us to meet the truths that can free us. Real healing isn’t about repairing what’s broken, but about reconnecting with our sense of self, our identity, our worth, and our ability to start fresh.”

In 2021 “Iyanla Fix My Life” ended after 10 years, eight seasons, and nearly 150 episodes, Deadline reported. She told Tamon Hall that same yeas that social media threats and people showing up at her home led to her ending the how. “So through the emails, through the social media, people would come into my home. I was getting death threats, because they didn’t like something I said about it,” Vanzant recalled. “And I’m like, I want to be free of this. I don’t want this. I got death threats around certain shows, around certain issues, around things that I said.”

She added, “People would come to my home, you know, because with the internet, they can find you anywhere. They would call me, ‘I know you don’t know me, but I need help.’ Wait a minute, hold up! I have so many vehicles and avenues where I serve people.”

“Iyanla: The Inside Fix” premieres Jan. 17, 2026, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on OWN. The series is produced by Bunim/Murray Productions for OWN.

