Ja Morant Suspended For Two Games After Appearing On Social Media With A Gun

It looks like Ja Morant got a little carried away this weekend. The stylish point guard took to his Instagram showing himself rapping and appearing to brandish a gun while inside a club. Morant’s actions caused the NBA to launch an investigation which resulted in a two-game suspension for the all-star PG.

According to several reports, Morant will miss games against the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday and L.A. Lakers on Tuesday.

Shortly after the fiasco, Morant issued a statement.

“I take full responsibility for my actions last night. I’m sorry to my family, teammates, coaches, fans, partners, the city of Memphis, and the entire Grizzlies organization for letting you down. I’m going to take some time away to get help and work on learning better ways of dealing with my stress and my overall well-being.”

Nike, who has a shoe backed by the Memphis Grizzlies star also released a statement, via Shams Charanaia.

“We appreciate Ja’s accountability and that he is taking the time to get the help he needs,” the statement read. “We support his prioritization of his well-being.”

Last year, a 17-year-old boy alleged that Morant flashed a gun at him after a fight during a pickup basketball game. Also, some members of the Indiana Pacers alleged Morant or one of his associates shined a laser beam at them. After an investigation by the NBA, it was said that a gun was present. But Morant wasn’t charged in any of the incidents.

Jim Tanner, Morant’s agent, released a statement denying use of guns by Morant in the former cases.

Morant was the second pick in the 2019 draft. The two-time all-star has led the Grizzlies to a 38-24 record this season, making Memphis the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference. Upon his 2019 draft out of Murray State, Morant inked a five-year deal worth $193 million. He also has endorsement deals with Nike and Powerade.