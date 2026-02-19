Celebrity News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Jaden Smith Reveals His Philanthropic ‘Dream’ To Feed Unhoused People On Skid Row Smith has a dream to feed the unhoused community of Skid Row, and has already launched efforts to do so.







Jaden Smith is continuing his philanthropic journey, revealing his biggest dream: helping those living in unhoused settlements.

According to WBLS, Smith spoke during a recent interview about his desire to feed the people living on Skid Row, a street in Los Angeles known for its homeless population. Smith, a native Southern Californian, wants to ease the struggle with food insecurity often faced by those experiencing homelessness.

“My dream is to just go down to Skid Row and give out free food,” the 27-year-old said in a recent interview. “That’s something that’s always been close to my heart.”

The son of actors Will and Jada Pinkett Smith has always had a charitable heart, using his platform for new ventures that help vulnerable communities.

At just 12 years old, he co-founded Just Water, a spring water company and initiative that seeks to provide affordable access to clean water in underserved areas.

As for feeding the nation, Smith has already gotten started in doing so through his I Love You restaurant. The pop-up and food truck serve free, healthy, and vegan meals to communities across America, but especially Skid Row.

“I want to make sure people are fed and feel cared for,” he added. “That’s really what it comes down to.”

With every activation, the charity serves 500 meals and a bottle of JUST water to anyone, regardless of their financial situation. Always focused on those with less, Smith is expanding his impact while helping others with necessities.

“Food is a basic human right,” Smith said. “No one should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from.”

His overarching goal with The I Love You Company, and its direct impact on Skid Row, is to provide three nutritious meals free of charge every day. Although the actor and musician has his own busy schedule, he hopes to stay on the front lines as well, passing out meals and connecting with members of the unhoused community.

“At the end of the day, I just want to be there handing out meals,” he said. “That’s the dream.”

However, he does not accomplish this feat alone; Smith also mentions the partners who share his altruistic dream.

While embracing a wide network of volunteers, community kitchens, and outreach teams, he says this social responsibility is what will drive actual change in this world.

“I believe we all have a role to play,” he said. “If you have the ability to help, you should.”

