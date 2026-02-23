News by Sharelle B. McNair End of An Era: New Yorkers Bid Farewell To Jamaica Colosseum Mall After Being A Black Business Staple For 42 Years Jamaica, Queens, resident Ketlyne called the mall “legendary” and remembered it not just being a place to shop for the latest and greatest at inexpensive prices, but where you would go to grow up.







New Yorkers from all over gathered in front of what used to be known as a staple for retail and hip-hop culture, the Jamaica Colosseum Mall in Queens, saying last “goodbyes” amid its closing after 42 years.

Jamaica, Queens, resident Ketlyne called the mall “legendary” to Spectrum News NY 1 and remembered it not just as a place to shop for the latest and greatest at low prices, but also as a place to grow up. “This is where we all used to hang around. It’s just sad to see it go,” she said.

In a fitting setting, hundreds gathered for the Feb. 21 farewell block party featuring dancing, performances, and words from community leaders. Legendary Lost Boys member and Southside Jamaica native Mr. Cheeks showed his love for the outlet by performing some of the music visitors often hear while shopping.

Queens’ son and co-creator of music video program Video Music Box, Ralph McDaniels, was also seen reminiscing on how his legendary run started directly across the street, DJ’ing for some of hip-hop’s greatest.

For 42 years, Black and other minority small business owners grew their businesses, selling sneakers and jewelry and giving birth to the airbrush t-shirt and name belt era.

The property first went up for sale in 2015, after the City Council approved the Jamaica Neighborhood Plan, a rezoning effort with the goal of bringing new development to the area, including apartments and new retail space. Mike Nurse, who ran the Sports in Effect store since its 1990 opening, said business owners were told to pack up and leave by the end of February 2026, according to the U.S.Sun.

Community activist Donovan Richards Jr. posted images on X of the block party turnout and reminisced about what the site meant to so many, calling it “emotional,” but he also notes that a new chapter doesn’t mean forgetting the past.

“Emotional day in Jamaica, Queens, as the Jamaica Coliseum closes its doors. So many memories in that building. The battles between my alma mater, Jamaica High, and Hillcrest. The fake gold chains. The 5 for 20 tees. The energy you just can’t recreate,” he wrote.

“As a new chapter begins, we have a responsibility to make sure the history is not erased, and the opportunities grow and not shrink. We will keep fighting to preserve space for Black entrepreneurs, culture and community in Downtown Jamaica. Legacy matters.”

Remembering how hip-hop icons like Queens’ own LL Cool J and Staten Island’s Wu-Tang Clan filmed music videos right in front, directly across deli owner Sharif El Samet worries about what the space will become.

He adds to Nurse’s sentiments about how the Colosseum brought “people from everywhere to shop,” and he points out that the business relationships built inside the mall are the hardest to replace.

