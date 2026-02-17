BE Global by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Former Children’s Home Resident In Jamaica Asks National Leaders For Help Finishing Law School Vanessa Wright has called on Jamaica's leaders to assist her in finishing law school.







A former children’s home resident in Jamaica had made an appeal to her country for help finishing law school.

Despite her upbringing as an orphan in Jamaica, Vanessa Wright has worked hard to build a bright future. The former ward of the state is now studying at the University of the West Indies, in her third year of law school.

While Wright has been able to succeed on her own, the lack of support has made her journey more difficult than others. Navigating what she deems “limited resources,” Wright has remained steadfast in her goals to become a lawyer.

“Despite facing instability and limited resources, I have remained dedicated to my studies and to gaining the practical experience needed for law school and bar preparation,” she explained, as reported by the Jamaican Observer.

The directors of Crisis Support Charity gifted Wright $500,000 in Jamaican dollars, roughly $3,200 USD, to help her complete school. The philanthropic leaders, Stephen Joseph and Luke Joseph, remembered Wright from when she was a child at Maxfield Park’s Children’s Home. Since meeting her, they have kept their promise to help her finish this academic journey.

“I know it is 1.5 million and we know you need more…but I know corporate Jamaica will come on and support this good story,” Stephen said.

However, Wright still needs more financial support to ease her school balance. As she hopes to finish her law degree, she has asked her home country to get her to the finish line.

Now, she and the Joseph family have also made a public appeal to the leaders of Jamaica to support her in this final stage. In total, she needs $1.5 million in Jamaican currency to fulfill her bills.

With the money, her financial strain would ease, allowing her to focus on graduation and internships. Upon completing her degree and passing the bar, she hopes to use her legal services to help people overcome their circumstances, just as she did.

