NFL Star Ja’Maar Chase Files Restraining Order Against One-Night Stand For ‘Unhinged’ Threats

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been forced to take legal action against a one-night stand who’s spent the last two years allegedly harassing him and his family.

On Tuesday, August 15, the standout NFL star filed a temporary restraining order against a woman named Ambar Hunter, someone he claims has made his life a living hell since their one night of fun in July 2021, TMZ reports. In the docs, Chase accuses Hunter of making “unhinged and disturbing” threats against him and his mother after he refused to continue their relationship past a one-night stand.

Hunter allegedly has tried to tarnish Chase’s brand and sponsorships through “calculated and ongoing harassment” she’s conducted online to her 18,000 followers. Chase says Hunter has falsified claims of him being a deadbeat dad to a child they don’t share along with domestic violence.

She’s also posted photos of his mother and leaked their personal cell phone numbers on Instagram. Screenshots show Instagram Story posts where Hunter calls out Chase for “putting your hands on a pregnant female,” and leaving her “stranded” at a hotel, among other claims.

Chase claims Hunter posts photos of another person’s child and makes it seem like it’s his as she has refused a DNA test to determine paternity.

“Mr. Chase filed a restraining order in Los Angeles County in connection with Ms. Hunter’s ongoing harassment of Mr. Chase and his family since 2021,” Chase’s attorneys Jason Lampert and Michael Goldstein said in a statement.

“After exhausting every out of court remedy, he was left with no other option.”

The statement continued. “Mr. Chase intends to use all legal options to protect himself and family from this unwarranted harassment. We have no further comment while this matter is pending.”

Another screenshot shows Hunter accusing Chase’s mother of practicing voodoo and black magic and making her life “miserable.”

“As a mother yourself you should be ashamed,” Hunter wrote in one post.

Hunter’s Instagram page has since disappeared, as noted by the NY Post. Chase is entering his third season with the Bengals. The LSU alum was selected with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL draft and is a current All-Pro wideout.

