Jamarcus Glover, Breonna Taylor’s Ex-Boyfriend, Charged With Drug Trafficking

Jamarcus Glover, the ex-boyfriend of former Kentucky EMT Breonna Taylor, has been arrested on drug trafficking charges after a raid on a Kentucky home.

CBS WLKY reports Glover and at least two other men, who have not been named, were allegedly trafficking drugs out of a home in the Taylor Berry section of Kentucky. Glover allegedly used minors to transport and sell heroin, fentanyl, and other drugs.

According to the citation, police searched a home Glover was present at, and “a number of narcotics and several firearms were recovered.” Equipment used for weighing and packaging drugs was also discovered during the search. Glover was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic drugs, unlawful transactions with a minor, engaging in organized crime, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Glover was the target of the raid at Taylor’s apartment, resulting in her being shot six times and killed. Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping the night of March 13, 2020, when Louisville police knocked on Taylor’s door before forcing their way in. Walker, believing intruders were robbing the home, fired one shot toward the front door. Police responded, firing 32 shots at Taylor and Walker. Walker was uninjured, but Taylor was hit multiple times and died at the scene.

After the shooting, Glover said in a series of statements that Taylor had no involvement in his drug operations, and as a favor, she held money for him. Taylor’s death, along with the death of George Floyd, kicked off nationwide and worldwide protests as part of the resurgence of the 2020 Black Lives Matter movement and led to the Defund the Police movement.

In the following months, numerous cities and municipalities cut their police budgets, giving more money to social services. However, less than a year later, many of those same cities reversed these cuts amid rising crime and rumors of a recession, The Daily Mail reports.