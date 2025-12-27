Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton 7-Foot Former NBA Draft Pick James Nnaji Signs With Baylor University The university has secured a commitment from Nnaji, even though he was drafted at No. 31 in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons.







Baylor University has just signed a former NBA Draft pick, 7-foot center James Nnaji, to play out the rest of this current season.

According to On3, the university has secured a commitment from Nnaji, even though he was drafted at No. 31 in the 2023 NBA Draft by the Detroit Pistons. The NCAA has granted him four years of eligibility, although he played professionally overseas before committing.

NEWS: 7-foot center James Nnaji, the No. 31 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has committed to Baylor, source told @On3sports.



The 21-year-old big man will play the second half of the season and has been granted four years of eligibility by the NCAA.https://t.co/3Qddu13Lyi pic.twitter.com/R0D9Z1s1sC — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 24, 2025

Nnaji has never played in the NBA, although he did play in this year’s NBA Summer League with the New York Knicks. After the Pistons drafted him, their rights were traded to the Charlotte Hornets in 2023. As part of the deal that brought the Minnesota Timberwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns to the Knicks, the New York team acquired Nnaji’s rights.

However, he played overseas, most recently for FC Barcelona in the Spanish Liga ACB and the EuroLeague before leaving the team in August.

According to Scripps News, Baylor’s coach seemed excited about the recent addition.

“James is a really talented young player with a ton of potential, and we’re excited to welcome him to the Baylor family,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Any time you add someone to the roster midseason, it’s going to be a process to get them acclimated and up to speed, but we know James will do everything he can to make it a seamless transition. Our immediate focus is on helping him take things step by step to ensure it’s best for both him and the team when he’s able to take the court.”

Baylor’s basketball team has been decimated by injuries. Most recently, freshman forward Maikcol Perez suffered a knee injury and center Juslin Bodo Bodo had an arm injury that has put them out all season.

