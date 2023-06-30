Jan 6. Rioter Arrested For Targeting The Obamas’ DC Residence

A man identified as part of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol was arrested on Thursday in former President Barack Obama’s DC neighborhood; he was armed with various weapons and explosive materials.

Taylor Taranto, who had an open warrant for his involvement in the Capitol riots, was apprehended by the Metropolitan Police Department and federal law enforcement, according to CNN. He faces a fugitive to justice charge. “Arresting officers requested MPD’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team to perform a vehicle sweep of the individual’s van near the location of the arrest,” the police department said. “There is no active threat to the community and this incident remains under investigation.”

Taranto’s car was searched on the scene, and arresting officers found firearms and materials to make Molotov cocktails; however, no direct threat to the Obamas was confirmed by officials.

The United States Capitol Police also joined in on efforts to arrest Taranto. According to CNN, Acting Assistant Chief for Protective and Intelligence Operations Jason Bell reported that Capitol officers “assisted in the investigation due to a concern for public safety and the potential for violence against Members of Congress.” The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Forces plan to continue a more thorough investigation into Taranto’s actions. The 37-year-old has been posting veiled threats to the right-wing social media site Truth Social referencing the location of the Obama’s DC residence. “Got them surrounded!”

Currently, Taranto is a defendant in a civil suit filed by the widow of former MPD officer Jeffrey Smith, who died by suicide in the days following the Jan. 6 attack. The lawsuit alleges that Taranto and David Walls-Kaufman were involved in a brutal attack against Smith on the day of the riots. Both men have denied involvement; however, they both admit to being in attendance.