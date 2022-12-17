Capitol Rioter and QAnon Believer Sentenced To Five Years In Prison

A QAnon believer who chased U.S. Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman during the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, was sentenced to five years in prison on Friday.

NBC News reports a jury found Doug Jensen, who was among the first 10 people to enter the Capitol Building, guilty of felony charges of civil disorder, assault, and resisting or impeding officers, among other charges.

“You were not a hero and not a patriot” on Jan. 6, Judge Timothy Kelly told Jensen as he read the sentence. “But you were not a monster either.”

Upon his release, Jensen will have to pay $2,000 in restitution and serve another three years on probation. Jensen’s lawyer Christopher Davis told NBC News that Jensen will appeal the sentence.

Part of the evidence against Jensen was a video he recorded after getting into the Capitol Building, which he inaccurately said was the White House. “Storm the White House! That’s what we do!” Jensen screamed in the video.

“Storm the White House! That’s what we do!” said Douglas Jensen as he prepared to storm the U.S. Capitol. pic.twitter.com/UwXDA58vjN — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) July 13, 2021

Additionally, U.S. Capitol Police Inspector Tom Loyd filed a supplemental document to the court, writing that Jensen led the mob inside the Senate wing of the Capitol up to the main entrance of the Senate floor, which he said threatened “the entire United States Senate, the vice president and my personnel.”

“Thankfully, the defendant was able to walk out of the Capitol Building on January 6,” Loyd wrote. “He can thank Officer Goodman. If Officer Goodman had not led the defendant and the rest of the mob away from the Senate Lobby and an attempt was made to breach those doors, there would have been tremendous bloodshed.”

Jensen was initially released into a high-intensity pretrial program, however, a judge ordered that Jensen be detained through trial after he violated the condition of his release by live streaming an event hosted by MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who has pushed numerous conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 presidential election.

Goodman testified during Jensen’s trial that he had no backup when the mob approached him. The Army veteran was later promoted for his actions and escorted Vice President Kamala Harris during her and President Joe Biden‘s Presidential Inauguration, days after the riot.