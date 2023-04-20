Janelle James, Star of 'Abbott Elementary,' Aims To Keep Her Age A Secret

Ageism still lurks in Hollywood. But Janelle James is taking control of her narrative.

The Emmy-nominated actress is busy winning audiences over with her hilarious breakout role on the mockumentary sitcom Abbott Elementary. As a TV series regular on a Black show created by a Black showrunner, James’ comedic force has also caught the attention of many executives. While her talents are displayed, she intentionally keeps her age to herself.

“Each age group, people have an idea in your head of what it is. I don’t want that to prevent me from doing anything, because I can do everything,” James told Variety.

According to a 2022 report, the percentage of major female characters on broadcast network programs dropped from 42% in their 30s to 15% in their 40s. The decline is similar for streaming services. Women are still vastly underrepresented, particularly in director roles.

James has dedicated her life to honing her craft. From growing up in St. Thomas in the Virgin Islands to moving to the bustling Big Apple, her laugh and energy stole the hearts of white men in the Midwest, per the magazine. She would later rock the mic, spending every weekend at her home base, Jukebox Comedy Club in Peoria, Illinois, until she received a call from Chris Rock, her first paycheck and first writing job.

As James’s star power rises, the mother of two is also firm in maintaining discretion. She believes people in Hollywood would assume she’s a “mom comic,” but she proclaimed that that’s not her jam.

“I’m grown. I have a 20-year-old son. I’m not ashamed of my age or anything like that. But for women — and everybody knows it and acts like they don’t — it gives an idea of what you are in people’s heads,” she explained.

“People have this idea of motherhood, the same way they have an idea of women as we reach a certain age.

While male characters also begin to disappear in substantial numbers from both broadcast and streaming programs, the percentage of major male characters over 60 is twice that of women (6% for broadcast and 5% for streaming).

“There’re so many men walking around with confidence that’s unearned. If women do the same, they’re monsters,” James said.

“I’m confident in my abilities, confident that I’m funnier than most people. That’s not even my ego, that’s years in the game. I did the work, have the respect of others. And not only others, but men. Once a man says you’re funny, that’s all it takes — which sucks.”