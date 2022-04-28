Janet Jackson Lists Her NYC Condo For $8.9 Million After Owning It For 25 Years

Janet Jackson will create memories at any time, any place, even if she’s looking to part ways with her luxury New York City condominium.

As reported by PEOPLE, the pop icon has listed the 2,094 square foot home with gorgeous views of Central Park and the city’s skyline for $8.9 million.

Built in 1996, the condominium, attached to the Trump International Hotel, is located on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The listing comes three years after ‘Miss’ Jackson last resided in the apartment—according to the Wall Street Journal, she hasn’t lived there since 2019. The singer has owned the high-end property since 1998.

“Whenever entering my apartment of 25 years, I always treasured my home’s wonderful location and the breathtaking views that capture the magic and excitement of New York,” Jackson told WSJ. “Stepping through its threshold instantly made me feel so tranquil and at peace—so many memories.”

The lavish property offers a host of deluxe amenities, including a lobby, full-time doorman and concierge, housekeeping services, a gym, swimming pool, spa, valet parking, and 24-hour room service from two-time Michelin star chef Jean-Georges, as per PEOPLE.

The spectacular city views from floor-to-ceiling windows can be seen from the 34th floor where the condo is situated. As for the home itself, the corner unit allows for three bedrooms, a wood-paneled library, and a window dining counter in the kitchen.

One of the bedrooms is a library with custom millwork and built-in cabinetry. The primary bedroom, which stands at the end of an entry gallery, has multiple closets and a marbled ensuite bathroom.

The second and third bedrooms also have private bathrooms.

Sotheby’s International Realty of the East Side Manhattan Brokerage represents the listing.

Jackson is letting the apartment go because, “It’s time for someone else to enjoy it and make new memories,” Allison Koffman of Sotheby’s International Realty—who shares the listing with Juliette Janssens—told the Journal.