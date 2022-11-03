Bacardi Accuses Rapper Jay-Z of Reneging on Sale of 50 Percent Stake in D'Ussé Cognac Brand

Bacardi strikes back! The partnership between hip-hop billionaire Jay-Z‘s SC Liquors and Bacardi appears to be coming to a messy end.
Jay-Z is partners with Bacardi through the cognac brand D’Usse. According to TMZ, the controversy came after the Empire State of Mind lyricist questioned the amount of money the cognac brand made.
A hearing is scheduled for Friday, November 4 in New York.Jay-Z is doing fine with his other liquor brand, Ace of Spades. Last year, he sold a 50 percent stake in the champagne to Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy.
The business acumen of Jay-Z has been particularly stellar as of late as BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that he is the wealthiest rapper on the Hip-Hop’s Wealthiest Artists of 2022 with a reported value of $1.5 billion, the highest he has accumulated since becoming part of the billionaires club.