Jay-Z Hosting 007-Themed Blackjack Party to Raise Money For Reform Alliance

Jay-Z is headed for Atlantic City later this month to host an A-list charity event aimed at raising funds for his Reform Alliance.

The Roc Nation owner has organized an intimate 007-themed blackjack party that will have a $1 million pot to benefit his non-profit organization Reform Alliance, Page Six reports. It will of course be a star-studded event hosted by Kevin Hart with a 300-person limit guestlist including Jay’s superstar wife Beyoncé, reality star/business mogul Kim Kardashian, NFL goat Tom Brady, rapper Travis Scott, and more.

It’s not a cheap ticket as players will have to pay $100,000 as a buy-in to play in the blackjack games and non-players will pay $50,000 for their attendance. The event will take place on September 30 at the Ocean Casino Resort where Jay-Z will host alongside other Reform Alliance board members including Robert Kraft, Meek Mill, and Michael Rubin.

“It was Jay’s idea to make a really small, incredibly exclusive event with the best people in the world,” a source said.

Reform Alliance was launched in January 2019 as a non-profit dedicated to fighting for probation, parole, and sentencing reform in the United States through legislation and lobbying. Jay, Meek, Kraft, and Rubin serve as founders along with Clara Wu and Daniel S. Loeb.

The “99 Problems” rapper was reportedly inspired to organize the charity event after attending Rubin’s all-white Fourth of July party that brought out a number of A-lister stars. Attendees will reportedly be flown into the event by private helicopter rides from New York City.

“This is gold plus white, and it’ll be the same size and as exclusive as the white party, with a ton of performances,” the insider added.

It’ll be a jam-packed room of power players with private equity execs, hedge fund investors, CEOs, and other A-list stars expected to attend including DJ Khaled, Emily Ratajkowski, Megan Thee Stallion, and a slew of NBA superstars.

To date, Reform Alliance has raised around $100 million toward its cause and already secured another $15 million ahead of the event. The blackjack fundraiser has a goal of raising $20 million.

