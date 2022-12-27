Meek Mill and The Reform Alliance Pay Bail for 20 Philadelphia Women

Meek Mill has given a great present to 20 women in Philadelphia for the holidays.

According to a post on the REFORM Alliance Instagram account, the Philly rapper and the organization he started with Jay-Z, paid bail for 20 women so that they could be home for the holidays with their loved ones.

“For families impacted by the criminal justice system, the holidays can be an extremely challenging time. No one should have to spend the holidays in jail simply because they can’t afford bail, and no child should be without their parents during this time if we can do something about it. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help these women be with their families and loved ones during this special time of year,” Mill said in a statement on the account.

The women that the organization bailed out were located at Riverside Correctional Facility in Philadelphia. The amount of bail he paid wasn’t revealed.

Paying for the women to spend time with their families was not the only thing the REFORM Alliance did. Initially, five of the imprisoned women were released just in time for Christmas, with the “goal of 15 more women” leaving the facility this week. The 20 women being released will also be able to purchase groceries and/or presents with a gift card given to them when they leave Riverside Correctional Facility.

Earlier this summer, Meek announced that he was leaving the Jay-Z-helmed Roc Nation to form an alliance with William Morris Endeavor (WME).

Variety reported that the partnership will focus on Meek’s new initiative, Culture Currency. The strategic collaboration will make WME the agency of record and represent the rapper as they work together to bring in talent. The resources and reach of the agency span film, television, music, books, digital, endorsements, and more.