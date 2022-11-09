Billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Spotted Having a ‘Secret’ Dinner in Los Angeles

Hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has had his eye on becoming an owner of a sports team for several years.

He once had a minority stake in his hometown Brooklyn Nets franchise. With rumors of the rapper teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos popping up recently, the pair were recently seen in Los Angeles breaking bread together.

According to TMZ, a secret dinner meeting transpired between the two billionaires in L.A. that reportedly was a two-hour affair.

The recent announcement that Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder is about to take bids to sell the franchise has several potential buyers salivating at the thought of obtaining ownership of the National Football League team.

The two men were seen at a restaurant named Horses near the Sunset Strip at around 7:30 PM several days ago. The eatery was closed, but the owner opened the venue for the potential partners.