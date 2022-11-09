Billionaires Jay-Z and Jeff Bezos Spotted Having a ‘Secret’ Dinner in Los Angeles

Hip-hop billionaire Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter has had his eye on becoming an owner of a sports team for several years.
He once had a minority stake in his hometown Brooklyn Nets franchise. With rumors of the rapper teaming up with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos popping up recently, the pair were recently seen in Los Angeles breaking bread together.
But the potential sale of the team won’t be made without competition.
Byron Allen has already made a statement saying he is ready to make his bid to take the team off Snyder’s hand. According to Wealthy Gorilla, the owner of the Allen Media Group is reportedly worth more than $500 million,