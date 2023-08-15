Jeeter Teams With Dwyane Wade For Hall Of Flame Cannabis

Jeeter, a cannabis lifestyle company, announced a special product drop to celebrate three-time NBA Champion and Hall-Of-Famer Dwyane Wade.

To celebrate Wade’s induction into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame last weekend, Jeeter is launching an exclusive collection of Jeeter baby cannons featuring three exclusive strains selected by Wade himself. The collection will be available starting Aug. 19.

Wade, who played for the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers, and Chicago Bulls, joined Jeeter’s board in 2021, and the Hall-Of-Flame collection is his second collaboration with the cannabis and lifestyle brand.

“He is very much deserving of the Hall of Fame recognition and getting to create three signature pre-rolls alongside Dwyane again is always a pleasure. Even more so when we have a chance like this to show how much we admire him,” Jeeter Co-Founders and Co-CEOs, Sebastian Solano and Lukasz Tracz said in a collective statement.

Created By Wade himself, each pre-roll includes three tropical flavors to represent each of his three NBA championships. Each strain consists of the year of the championship Wade won on the creative packaging.

The three strains are:

● Wade Rozay- this hybrid includes floral and berry notes that bubble, while sweet earthy tones give this unique strain an uplifting and relaxing high.

● Red Punch Sativa– this is a tropical flavor of berry with slight citrus undertones, giving the “Bed Red” punch an oasis of energy and focus. An automatic mood boost for a euphoric experience.

● Flashberry Indica – this champions Raspberry Jelly doughnut flavors, as its sweet notes crown the palette on the exhale. With a calm body high, this strain relieves stress in a flash. Wade, a 13-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA Defense team member, won three NBA titles with the Miami Heat in 2006, 2012, and 2013. “I am excited to team up with Jeeter to personalize my own Hall of Fame collection,” newly inducted Hall of Famer and Jeeter board member Wade said. “Hall of Flame celebrates this milestone and is a salute to who I was as a basketball player, who I am today, and who I will become.” Hall-Of-Flame will be available for around $80 at dispensaries across California, Arizona, and Michigan.