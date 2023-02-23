Jennifer Hudson and Common Spotted On Dinner Date in Malibu Amid Dating Rumors

Jennifer Hudson and Common appear to be subtly confirming the romance rumors after they were spotted together in Malibu.

The two Chicago natives were photographed leaving celebrity hot spot Nobu on Wednesday night and didn’t appear to be with a group, TMZ reports. Common, 50, walked alongside Hudson, 41, and escorted her to the car they drove off in.

With it being just the two of them, the sighting appears to have been a dinner date. The Malibu outing comes amid insider reports claiming the two are “seriously dating,” despite neither Common nor Hudson confirming the rumors.

“Things took a romantic turn while they were filming in Philadelphia over the summer,” a source told Radar Online. “When the day’s shoot wrapped, they’d always find their way to each other’s side.”

Hudson and Common have known each other for years but things became serious while they were filming their upcoming action thriller “Breathe.” The pair first started fueling dating rumors last year after they were spotted on a dinner date in Philadelphia.

Insiders claimed they were “cozy and flirty” during the dinner and were engaged in “lots of cuddling and giggling” while out.

However, Hudson shut down the speculation in September 2022.

“People create their narratives of it and it’s like, OK, you know, how you feel,” she told ET at the time. “We shot a film together and he played my husband. We gotta eat in between those moments.”

But according to sources, Hudson and Common were spending a lot of time together outside of filming and continued hanging out once filming wrapped.

“They’ve kept up their communication since shooting the movie,” the insider shared. “They get together whenever their schedules allow.”

“Of course, he’s known as a total flirt, but Jennifer feels there’s no harm in that, and she’s having fun.”

Hudson hasn’t been romantically linked to anyone since divorcing her ex-husband David Otunga in 2017. Common and Tiffany Haddish went their separate ways in 2021 after a year-long romance.