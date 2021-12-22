Washington Football Team’s Jennifer King Makes History as 1st Black Female Position Coach in NFL History

Washington Football Team‘s Jennifer King keeps adding accolades to her name as she continues making history in the NFL.

On Tuesday, due to several Washington Football Team assistant coaches being unable to coach the game, King served as the running backs coach for the contest versus the Philadelphia Eagles. With this feat, she has become the first Black woman to serve as a position coach during a regular-season NFL game.

The Washington Football Team made that distinct announcement before last night’s game in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field.

Tonight @JenniferKing5 becomes the first African American female position coach in @NFL history! pic.twitter.com/VEHMO4R74y — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 21, 2021

There was a COVID-19 outbreak within the Washington Football Team’s organization which caused Sunday’s game to be pushed back to Tuesday. The head running backs coach Randy Jordan was one of seven Washington assistant coaches who were affected and wasn’t able to coach during Tuesday night’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

History was made back in January when King was named as the first full-time, African-American female assistant position coach in NFL history. The Washington Football Team announced that King was promoted to become the team’s assistant running backs coach. Last year BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that the Washington Redskins had hired Jennifer King as a full-year coaching intern.

Last year, King spent her time with the team as a coaching intern in Washington, mostly reporting to Running Backs coach Jordan.

King, who had previously coached in the National Football League, the Alliance of American Football, and in the college ranks, worked with the offensive staff during the course of the off-season, training camp, and regular season.

King has also played the sport of football as a seven-time All-American quarterback and wide receiver for the Carolina Phoenix of the Women’s Football Alliance from 2006-17.