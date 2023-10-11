Jermaine Dupri Celebrates So So Def Anniversary On ATL MARTA Bus

A significant moment in the world of Hip-Hop and Atlanta’s rich cultural history unfolded Friday, Oct. 6, as Jermaine Dupri, the legendary producer, rapper and founder of So So Def Recordings, teamed up with MARTA to unveil a custom-wrapped bus to mark the 30th anniversary of his iconic record label, as reported by ADW.

MARTA officially revealed the striking custom-wrapped bus at Atlanta’s 50th Hip-Hop, a fitting location for the tribute, and it was parked at 65 Upper Alabama St SW. This transit bus, operating along Route 89 – Old National Highway, serves Dupri’s old neighborhood, College Park. Its route stretches from College Park to alternating termini in Union City and the City of Riverdale, taking passengers through Best Rd., Sullivan Rd. and Old National Hwy.

The areas along this route are essential, including Old National Village, Atlanta Metro Studios, Riverdale Town Center and Riverdale City Hall, all adding meaning to the celebration.

During an interview, Jermaine Dupri shared his thoughts and feelings about this particular moment. He expressed the deep personal connection this project holds for him.

“It’s an amazing moment in my life,” Dupri said, emphasizing that he once had to walk to Old National HWY to catch this same bus.

He continued, “It’s amazing to know that people who live in that neighborhood can get an opportunity to see this. It should be inspiring to the kids who live there. I feel like this is one of the most Atlanta things that I can do. This is something that belongs to the city.”

The So So Def Recordings label has played a pivotal role in shaping the hip-hop and R&B scenes over the past three decades. Dupri’s contributions to the music industry are immense, and the custom-wrapped bus is a tribute to his accomplishments and the community that nurtured his talent.

The unveiling of the bus signifies a cultural milestone and a celebration of the power of music and its ability to inspire generations. Jermaine Dupri and MARTA have created a unique blend of art, history and transportation in the heart of Atlanta, allowing passengers to embark on a journey that pays homage to the city’s musical legacy.



