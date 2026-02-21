News by Kandiss Edwards Jesse Jackson Will Have Funeral Services In Chicago, D.C., And South Carolina The civil rights icon died Feb. 17. He was 84.







The late Rev. Jesse L. Jackson Sr.’s non-profit organization, The Rainbow PUSH Coalition organization, has released the schedule for the civil right icon’s public services.

Jackson, 84, died on Feb. 17.

He will lie in state Feb. 25 and 26 at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition headquarters in Chicago. Doors will open each morning at 10 a.m. A public memorial known as “The People’s Celebration” is planned March 6 at the 10,000-seat House of Hope, followed by a homegoing service March 7 at Rainbow PUSH headquarters.

Funeral services in Washington, D.C., and his home state of South Carolina were not specified but will take place between March 1 and 5.

Jackson’s death has prompted tributes from political and civil rights leaders across the country.

In a statement, Former President Barack Obama spoke about Jackson’s lifelong commitment to equality, calling him “a true giant.” He added, “We stood on his shoulders.”

Former Vice President Kamala Harris wrote a moving tribute, stressing Jackson’s love and intent to build America into its greatest version.

“Reverend Jesse Jackson was one of America’s greatest patriots. He spent his life summoning all of us to fulfill the promise of America and building the coalitions to make that promise real.”

“He kept the dream alive, and taught young children from broken homes, like me, that we don’t have broken spirits…He carried history in his footsteps and hope in his voice,” Rev. Al Sharpton wrote in a tribute.

While many spoke of his fierce advocacy, Jackson’s family spoke of his legacy of creating a worldwide family.

“Our father was a servant leader—not only to our family, but to the oppressed, the voiceless, and the overlooked around the world,” they said. “We shared him with the world, and in return, the world became part of our extended family. His unwavering belief in justice, equality, and love uplifted millions, and we ask you to honor his memory by continuing the fight for the values he lived by.”

For the most updated information on arrangements, visit JesseJacksonLegacy.com.

RELATED CONTENT: Remembering Rev. Jesse Jackson’s Most Powerful Quotes