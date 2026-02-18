‘Run, Jesse, Run!’ Could Have Also Referred To Jackson’s Football Career at North Carolina A&T

With the reported death of civil rights icon Rev. Jesse Jackson, who died at 84 after a prolonged illness, people are celebrating his efforts to further the cause of equality amongst people of color, but we also shouldn’t forget about his athletic career at North Carolina A&T University.

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Jackson was inducted into the North Carolina A&T Hall of Fame in 1984 for his football accomplishments during his first presidential campaign.

Years before earning that honor, he played multiple sports at Sterling High School in Greenville, South Carolina, where he lettered in basketball, baseball, and football (he was the starting quarterback during the 1957-58 season).

After playing spectacularly at Sterling, Jackson was offered and accepted a football scholarship to play at Illinois. After his freshman season, he transferred to North Carolina A&T. In 1962, although he initially played quarterback, he mostly played as a defensive end and occasionally as a fullback on offense. While at the university, his calling led to his election as president of the A&T College Student Government. It was there that he helped lead several demonstrations that year. During the summer, due to his newfound political stance, Jackson was tried for inciting a riot, but it went nowhere as a non-suit was declared due to insufficient evidence.

In 1963, Jackson returned to quarterback, splitting the duties with Cornell Gordon, who went on to play in the AFL and NFL.

A blowout game against Winston-Salem State, which the Aggies won 60-18, the future activist threw for two touchdowns, throwing one for 49 yards and another one to Gordon that went for 23 yards.

Jackson helped the team to a 6-3 record in 1963. They lost the last game of the season in a shutout defeat against Borth Carolina College (now North Carolina Central), 6-0.

As history has shown, Jackson continued to quarterback when he took to the streets, wherever justice was needed, becoming the civil rights icon we witnessed over the years.

