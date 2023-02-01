‘Jesus Loves You’, Kenny Lattimore Serenades Newborn Daughter With A Song

Kenny Lattimore is a proud “girl dad” who couldn’t wait to serenade his newborn daughter with a sweet song.

The R&B singer took to Instagram on Monday to share an adorable moment with his newborn daughter, Skylar Leigh Lattimore, and touch on his transition into parenthood.

“The responsibility of bringing new life into a world that can be so chaotic and cruel can feel overwhelming,” he captioned the post.

“But I sing this song to Skylar as I am reminded of the simplicity of the lyrics that express authentic love — at a time when we need more of it than ever before.”

Lattimore collaborated on the post with his TV judge wife, Faith Jenkins, and the pair received tons of praise and support from their friends and followers.

“I mean…she has a whole international superstar vocalist singing to her on demand! #blessed,” one friend said.

“Come on now Sunday school teacher!” Sherri Shepard wrote.

The post comes just days after the Lattimore family celebrated the “For You” singer landing in the No. 3 spot on Billboard’s R&B playlist with his single “Take A Dose.”

“I love to see it! @billboard #3 congrats @kennylattimore!!” she wrote before praising her husband’s work ethic.

“No one I know works harder & stays so grounded doing what they love more than Skylar’s dad ☺️❤️ We are so proud!!!”

The married couple welcomed their daughter Skylar Leigh earlier this month and announced it on social media last week. It’s the first child for Lattimore and Jenkins, who tied the knot in 2020 after one year of dating.

Lattimore and Jenkins met on a blind lunch date in 2019 after the Divorce Court judge asked mutual friend Aaron Lindsey for some assistance on recording Christmas music. Lindsey connected her with Lattimore, and the rest is history.

“The first time we met was for lunch and we talked for two hours,” Jenkins told Us Weekly. “I don’t know that there was a real spark at first but it was a genuinely interesting conversation. Kenny actually thought I wasn’t that interested because I didn’t per se flirt with him. It was lunch! I was just looking for good conversation and to enjoy my turkey club. The flirting would come later! Which it did.”