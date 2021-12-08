Jingle Bells & Tell-All Tales: Black Celebrity Memoirs For Stocking Stuffers

There’s nothing like getting the tea straight from the horse’s mouth! If you’re a fan of Black pop culture and a reading enthusiast, this list of books will make you smile.

From spiritual leaders to political figures to today’s top entertainers and athletes, Amazon has interesting reads to keep you occupied this season. They are also affordable finds for Christmas gifts. Take a moment to peruse these titles and fill your cart!

Dwyane is the long-awaited photographic memoir from retired basketball superstar Dwyane Wade, beautifully designed with hundreds of photos from Wade’s life on and off the court. The book moves from Wade’s challenging upbringing on the South Side of Chicago through his college career at Marquette, where he went from unheralded recruit to one of college basketball’s greatest stars, to his extraordinary years with the Miami Heat, where he won three NBA championships and was named an All-Star 13 times. In addition, it touches on his marriage, dedication to his children, and fashion ventures.

Keeping it in the family, Gabrielle Union‘s follow-up book is a candid take on her life’s lessons and experiences. This New York Times bestseller is reviewed as “tender, funny, and so good”. This book is a great read for Gabby fans and any young Black woman trying to “figure it out” while making boss moves!

In this insightful book, #1 New York Times bestselling author T.D. Jakes wrestles with age-old questions: Why do the righteous suffer? Where is God in all the injustice? Jakes tells crushing personal stories from his own journey—the painful experience of learning his young teenage daughter was pregnant, the agony of watching his mother succumb to Alzheimer’s, and the shock and helplessness he felt when his son had a heart attack. Jakes teaches on following God’s process for growth and finding hope in life’s darkest moments with uplifting stories and advice from his own faith journey.

Everybody wants to know what’s going down with the Bobby Brown! In Every Little Step, the self-proclaimed “King of R&B” puts his real life between the pages. Brown has been one of the most compelling American artists of the past 30 years, a magnetic and talented figure who successfully crossed over many musical genres, including R&B and hip-hop, as well as the mainstream. He also sets the record straight, particularly about his relationship with his ex-wife, the late, great Whitney Houston.

In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of our era. In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerizing storytelling, the former First Lady invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her—from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.

From the incomparable Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, comes a powerful and revealing autobiography about race, sexuality, art, and healing. It is the story of a young man whose unbreakable determination led him through countless hard times to where he is now—a proud icon who refuses to back down or hide. Porter is a multitalented, multifaceted treasure at the top of his game, and Unprotected is a resonant, inspirational story of trauma and healing, shot through with his singular voice.

Within each chapter are quotes, texts, song lyrics, and funny memes that have inspired Keke Palmer. With a voice of empathy, tough love, and determination, she speaks about the challenges and triumphs she has experienced on her journey to finding her own voice and creating a beautiful life. I Don’t Belong To You is the motivation you need to move past pain and fear to lead a life full of creativity, spirituality, passion, and unlimited success.

This captivating and inspiring bestseller provides a guide to building an untouchable empire from mud to marble, no matter the obstacles. Rick Ross explains, “It doesn’t matter what’s going on. Even the most dire situation is just another opportunity to boss up .” Intimate, insightful, and brimming with no-nonsense advice, The Perfect Time to Boss Up is the ideal book for hustlers everywhere.