John Legend Defends Wife Chrissy Teigen Against Megyn Kelly’s Attacks

EGOT winner John Legend plays no games when it comes to his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

After the White House Correspondent’s Dinner this year, former FOX News anchor Megyn Kelly took the time to critique Teigen’s choice of dress.

“I see Chrissy Tiegen’s [sic] underpants,” she tweeted. “And her smug elitism.” She kept the attacks coming on her SiriusXM show by accusing the former Sports Illustrated model of having “minions” carry the train of her “nonexistent” dress.

In a conversation with TMZ, Legend did not hold back on setting the record straight on what he says is a desperate attempt by Kelly to receive right-wing praise. “Megyn, she likes attention,” he said.

“She needs it after getting fired from Fox, so she has to do what she can do to get attention.” The 12-time Grammy winner is never afraid to stand up to conservative trolling on behalf of others, as this is not the first time he’s taken a swing at the talking heads of the Trump world, a group that Legend says Kelly is vying to be let back into. “She pissed all the conservatives off when she asked Trump a tough question, so now she’s trying to figure out a way to win them back,” he added. “She’s desperate.”

The turn in support from the MAGA brigade happened when Kelly asked the former president about his affinity for referring to women as “fat pigs” and “slobs” during the 2015 Republican debate. Many on that side of the aisle felt she was badgering Trump to win over women in blue and red markets. Eight years later, it seems the journalist will swing at anyone for a little bit of press. For Legend, her jabs are useless as he posits that his wife is “very kind, very loving, very down to earth.”

That’s that on that.