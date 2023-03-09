Sheryl Lee Ralph Laughs at Megyn Kelly and Claps Back at Criticism Over Singing Black National Anthem at Super Bowl

Controversy stemmed from the Black National Anthem, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ being sung at the Super Bowl last month. Conservatives and perceived racists had a problem and stated that there is only one true national anthem.

Abbott Elementary’s Sheryl Lee Ralph sang that song at the Super Bowl and Megyn Kelly had something to say about it.

On the latest episode of Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News, which appears on Comedy Central every Wednesday, the Emmy-winning performer was a featured guest. Ralph got a chance to respond to Kelly’s statements after the performance, as well as the Tweet that Rep. Lauren Boebert released shortly after.



In a Tweet sent out on Feb. 12, Boebert wrote, “America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness.”

America only has ONE NATIONAL ANTHEM. Why is the NFL trying to divide us by playing multiple!? Do football, not wokeness. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) February 12, 2023

And, the “host” of Tooning Out The News also replayed Kelly’s comments as well.

“There is no reason to have a Black national anthem sung before the Super Bowl. But there’s one national anthem. It unites us all. It’s about love of country.”

“There’s no point in dividing us by race going into something that is already unifying us as a country,” Kelly said.

After hearing the clip, Ralph immediately burst into laughter.

“Oh, that woman is amazing. I mean I wish that she was as smart and as beautiful as she is. Can you imagine?

“That song, ‘Lift Every Voice and Sing’ is 123 years old. And it was written to commemorate the birthday of our 16th President, Abraham Lincoln. I mean, The fact that people want to feel divided by such sentiment and such lyrics, it tells you that there are some people in the country, in the world, that I guess there’s nothing that will ever truly make them happy until America is no longer the home of the free and the brave.”

Watch the video clip below: