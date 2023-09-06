John Singleton’s Daughter Is Denied Continued Allowance

One of John Singleton’s children who was demanding to keep a $2,700 monthly allowance has had their request denied, thanks to her grandmother.

Recently unveiled court documents show that Singleton’s mother Sheila Ward won her legal battle against her late son’s daughter Cleopatra over a 4-figure monthly allowance, Radar Online reports. The decision was made after Ward submitted her final report revealing her late son left behind $6 million in assets and various businesses that continue to receive residuals.

Ward was placed in charge of Singleton’s estate following his death in 2019. The “Boyz N Da Hood” director’s children Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven all share a 1/7 interest in his estate.

Cleopatra was hoping to continue receiving a $2,700 monthly allowance she was awarded at the time of her father’s death due to her being a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.” But Ward argued that Cleopatra finished school in May 2021 and has continued to receive the four-figure stipend.

Singleton’s mom requested a final payout to Cleopatra that be much lower than the $2,700 she was receiving. However, Cleopatra argued that she is still taking online classes and Ward’s final report contained inaccurate information that failed to provide proof for certain transactions mentioned.

In the end, a judge ruled in favor of Ward and said there was sufficient evidence to terminate Cleopatra’s monthly allowance. The ruling comes nearly one year after Cleopatra demanded $1 million from Singleton’s estate claiming the late “Snowfall” creator failed to maintain a life insurance policy that named her as the sole beneficiary.

Meanwhile, Cleopatra’s mother, Vestria Barlow, has a pending $15 million lawsuit against Ward claiming to have helped Singleton produce projects over the years and is owed 7-10 percent of residuals for projects like “Snowfall” and “Baby Boy.” Ward has denied Barlow’s allegations as the case remains ongoing.

