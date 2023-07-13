John Singleton’s Daughter And Mom Battle It Out Over $2,700 Monthly Allowance

One of John Singleton’s seven children is locked in a legal battle with his mom over the $2,700 monthly allowance they wish to keep receiving.

Singleton’s daughter, Cleopatra, filed legal documents requesting to shut down her grandmother, Sheila Ward’s request to stop paying her $2,700, Radar Online reports. Cleopatra has received the monthly allowance since a December 2019 court ruling after Singleton’s death eight months before.

At the time the court granted the allowance, Cleopatra was a “full-time student who did not have other sources of income.” But, Ward argues that Cleopatra has continued to receive the payments since graduating from Xavier University of Louisiana in May 2021.

Singleton’s mom is asking that Cleopatra’s final payout from the Boyz N Da Hood director’s estate be reduced following her graduation from Xavier University. But Cleopatra argues that she has since enrolled in an online school, and the $2,700 monthly payments should continue.

Cleopatra argues that her grandmother’s most recent accounting report should be further reviewed since it allegedly contained “woefully inaccurate” information that failed to include documentary proof for certain transactions.

Singleton died from a stroke in April 2019, leaving his seven children, Justice, Selenesol, Hadar, Massai, Cleopatra, Isis, and Seven, to share a 1/7 interest in his estate. His mom has been in charge of his estate, which she says is worth $6 million and should be split evenly among his children.

Cleopatra has filed a probate claim demanding $1 million since her late father allegedly failed to maintain a life insurance policy that named her the sole beneficiary. Cleopatra’s mother, Vestria Barlow, has also been after Singleton’s mom for money and filed a $15 million lawsuit claiming to have helped the Baby Boy director on various projects over the years.

Barlow was after royalty payments she believes she was owed for her alleged assistance on Singleton’s films and television shows. Singleton’s mom asked a judge to throw out the lawsuit.

