Banned NBA Player Jontay Porter Signs With USBL Team

Former Toronto Raptors forward Jontay Porter, who was banned for life from the NBA in 2024 for his role in a gambling scheme, will play in the United States Basketball League (USBL).

A social media post by the USBL’s Seattle SuperHawks announced that Porter will play for them in the upcoming season. The SuperHawks’ first game will be on March 7.

“Welcoming our newest signee, Jontay Porter, to the 2026 Seattle SuperHawks Roster! ✍️

“The SuperHawks family and the USBL are excited to welcome Jontay to the 2026 roster. As a former NBA professional, Jontay brings significant talent to the team. A 6’10” Power Forward, Jontay is marking a new chapter in his professional basketball journey!”

The USBL recently announced that this will be its relaunch season. Eight teams are in the mix: the SuperHawks, the San Diego Surf, the Los Angeles Blue Waves, the Salem Capitals, the Spokane’s Lilac City Legends, the Yakima Heat, the Vancouver Bears, and the Bakersfield Majestics.

Porter gets the chance to play professional hoops after he was dismissed from the NBA for violating league rules by disclosing confidential information to sports bettors, limiting his playing time in one or more games to influence a wager.

He also placed at least 13 bets on NBA games, according to league investigators. He used someone else’s online betting account between January and March 2034 while traveling with the Raptors or their NBA G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. He set wagers ranging from $15 to $22,000, totaling $54,094. He won $76,059, making a profit of $21,965.

Although he was banned for his actions, the league said he had never bet on games he played.

RELATED CONTENT: 26 Men Charged In NCAA Basketball Gambling Scandal