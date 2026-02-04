Women of Power Summit by Jeroslyn JoVonn Full Circle Strategies CEO And Win With Black Women Founder Jotaka Eaddy To Receive Luminary Award At 2026 Women Of Power Summit Jotaka Eaddy's visionary strides across business, tech, and politics have led to a 2026 Luminary Award at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit.







Jotaka Eaddy, CEO of Full Circle Strategies, C-suite strategist, and visionary of the Win With Black Women movement, is among the next-generation power leaders set to be honored at the Luminary Awards during the 2026 BLACK ENTERPRISE Women of Power Summit.

Often dubbed the “Olivia Pope of Silicon Valley,” Eaddy will take the main stage to accept one of five Luminary Awards at the annual awards gala honoring Black women trailblazers making significant impacts in their respective fields. The honor underscores Eaddy’s far-reaching influence across business, tech, and politics, driven by initiatives focused on transformative change and global impact.

As founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, she has led high-profile campaigns for Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Network, Goldman Sachs’ One Million Black Women initiative, and The Color Purple film launch.

Through her #WinWithBlackWomen movement, Eaddy has also built a formidable cross-sector network of Black women that has shaped major national moments, from Kamala Harris’ presidential run to the confirmation of the first Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.

“When we as Black women show our economic power, our political power, it sends a message to the country about our rightful place in this country, but also about the investments in Black women,” Eaddy said of the movement. “How do we close these gaps? How do we harness the collective power of Black women so that we collectively rise?”

Before launching #WinWithBlackWomen, Eaddy had already carved out a reputation as a veteran strategist with more than two decades of experience in policy, advocacy, and movement building. Through Full Circle Strategies, she has led regulatory, legislative, and social impact efforts at the federal and state levels for major nonprofits and top tech companies, serving as a key bridge between Washington, D.C., and Silicon Valley.

In 2020, after years of driving meaningful change, she founded #WinWithBlackWomen as an intergenerational, intersectional network of Black women leaders spanning business, sports, politics, entertainment, and social movements, credited with playing a key role in the historic 2020 election that ushered in the nation’s first Black woman vice president. The network of women powerhouses has advanced agendas led by—and benefiting—Black women and their communities, garnering over 600 million impressions across social media.

After years as one of the few Black women in a Silicon Valley C-suite, Eaddy remains a vocal advocate for diversity and accountability in tech, serving as a board adviser to startups including Maker’s Row, Gauge, Tech Dojo, and Hustle. From 2009 to 2014, she also served as a senior advisor at the NAACP, where she helped lead major voting rights wins—from expanding rights for people with felony convictions to pushing back against voter suppression laws nationwide.

The 2026 Luminary Award adds to Eaddy’s growing list of honors, which include a National Action Network Women of Power recognition, Essence’s Women to Watch, SF Business Times Most Powerful Women in Business, the Digital Diversity Network’s Innovation and Inclusion Social Entrepreneurs Award, and Good Morning America’s 2020 All-Stars.

