‘We Need to Represent’: Jackson State Linebacker Urges Black Male Athletes to Take Talent to HBCUs

A Jackson State University (JSU) player, while speaking to the media, called for Black players to “come on home” and attend Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

A video clip making the rounds on Twitter shows JSU linebacker, Aubrey Miller Jr., the SWAC Defensive Player of the Year, calling out to fellow Black sports players to take their talents to HBCUs.

Last week, Miller said Black athletes need to “represent our people.” He encouraged aspiring college athletes to “come home” and represent Black colleges, saying they need to uplift the HBCUs and continue to shine a light on the colleges that our people attend for their education. He also said that if he, his teammates, and other HBCU athletes can do it, so can they.

“Your talent needs to come back home,” he said. “You need to play for your people. We need to represent our people. Like I said, if we do it you can do it.”

According to the Mississippi Clarion Ledger, Miller recently announced that he will declare for next year’s National Football League (NFL) Draft.

The First-Team All-SWAC selection, a graduating senior, is trying to become the second JSU football player coached by Deion Sanders to get drafted by an NFL team; James Houston was the first.