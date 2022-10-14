Ne-Yo Fails to Get Judge to Shut Down Ex’s Post About Him Allegedly Sleeping with Prostitutes

Ne-Yo‘s attempt to find his estranged wife, Crystal Smith, in contempt of court has been denied.

Last week, a court hearing was held in response to Ne-Yo and Crystal’s ongoing divorce and the emergency motion the singer filed against his estranged ex. However, a judge found Crystal was not in willful violation of the court order and said she doesn’t need to remove the posts that accused Ne-Yo of cheating, Radar Online reports.

The So Sick singer’s initial filing claimed that Ne-Yo’s “earnings and earning capacities are directly affected by the manner by which his image is received and considered by the general public.” He also referenced interviews Crystal conducted where she accused the singer of living a “different life” when he was away from her.

As a result, Ne-Yo claimed to have lost around $400,000 in earnings from canceled public appearances, professional bookings, and promotional efforts for his latest album, Self Explanatory.

“Court intervention is necessary at this time to cease the immediate injury to [Ne-Yo],” the singer’s lawyers wrote in the filing.

“Without the intervention of the Court, [Crystal] will continue to engage in similar public acts that are not only in direct violation of the Standing Order but detrimental [to Ne-Yo].”

The filing was in response to Crystal’s scathing Instagram post putting the singer on blast for allegedly being unfaithful and soliciting unprotected sex with prostitutes.

“8 years of lies and deception,” Crystal claimed in the lengthy post.

“8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of [sic] women who sell their bodies to him unprotected… every last one of them! To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane. The mentality of a narcissist.”

While Crystal hasn’t been ordered to remove the posts, the judge ordered both parties to refrain from making public or derogatory statements about the other on social media or in interviews.