Juicy J Spills Has A Story To Tell In New Memoir, ‘Chronicles Of The Juice Man’

With more than 30 years of history-making success in hip-hop, Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J is finally ready to share his story in a new memoir.

Juicy J, born Jordan Michael Houston III in North Memphis, Tennessee, is letting it all out in his first book, Chronicles of the Juice Man: A Memoir, chronicling his upbringing in Memphis and how the city shaped his career.

The new book, which hit shelves on Sept. 5, relives Juicy’s inception into the music scene in 1991 as part of Three 6 Mafia, who became the first hip-hop group to win an Academy Award for their single “It’s Hard out Here for a Pimp” from the film Hustle & Flow, to finding solo success during the group’s brief disbandment with singles like “Bandz a Make Her Dance” and his Grammy-nominated feature on Katy Perry’s single “Dark Horse.”

“I started writing it back when my mom first got sick with cancer, which was a very, very difficult situation at the time and I talk about it in the book,” he told BET.

“But I felt like it was finally the right time. I feel like I’ve done everything in music and it’s just time to share my story and even try to educate people about real-life situations that I was going through.”

Meant to inspire readers beyond just the music, Juicy J gets candid about his mental health struggles throughout the memoir in hopes of motivating others to do their own soul-searching ahead of turning dreams into reality.

“This book is very inspirational, and it’s not just for people in the music business. It’s for people outside the music business because it’s about real-life stories and situations. You can learn a lot from this book, man,” Juicy explained.

“I talk a lot about mental health and spirituality because it’s important in this business and in life.”

“For me, it wasn’t just that I made a lot of money or achieved success, but I got my mind right, and that’s the thing,” he added. “I got peace of mind. I want people to know that as they reach for their goals and chase their dreams, you have to have the mind right.”

