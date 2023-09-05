LA Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Fouls Out With Domestic Violence Arrest

A Major League Baseball pitcher was arrested after an alleged physical altercation with his wife.

According to The New York Times, Los Angeles Dodgers player Julio Urias was arrested and charged with a domestic violence felony on Sept. 3, just after 11 p.m. The incident occurred after a Major League Soccer contest at the BMO Stadium in South Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old was released on $50,000 bail before 5 a.m. on Monday.

The Dodgers franchise is aware of the arrest and has responded with comments regarding the pitcher’s status.

“We are aware of an incident involving Julio Urías,” the Dodgers said in a written statement.

“While we attempt to learn all the facts, he will not be traveling with the team. The organization has no further comment at this time.”

Urias has had previous run-ins with law enforcement over suspected domestic abuse allegations.

Four years ago, the player was involved in a similar situation when the Los Angeles Police Department arrested him on suspicion of “intimate partner battery.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Urias, then 22, was involved in an altercation with a woman in the parking lot of a shopping center. The team said the woman was his wife, and she later stated that she fell on her own. At the time, the prosecutor agreed not to file misdemeanor charges as long as Urias was not arrested for violent criminal behavior that year.

Urias was suspended for 20 games that year for that infraction, although no charges were brought against him. He was punished for violating the league’s Joint Domestic Violence, Sexual Assault, and Child Abuse Policy. If he is suspended again under the same infraction, he will be the first and only player to be suspended twice under that policy. MLB instituted the rule in 2015.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 27.

