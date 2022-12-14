Justice Dept. Considering Early Releases For Sexual Abuse Victims

A Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Subcommittee released the results of a damning bipartisan probe, revealing thousands of sexual assault and abuse cases in prisons, which the department has identified as a top priority.

Now the Justice Department is considering the expansion of a program that provides early releases to female inmates who are victims of sexual abuse behind bars.

The New York Times reported that Deputy Attorney General Lisa O. Monaco has told top officials at the Bureau of Prisons (B.O.P.) to encourage female inmates who have been assaulted by prison employees to apply for the Justice Department’s compassionate release program.

Several women testified before the committee to accompany the release of the report, which was based on numerous interviews with current and former prison officials, whistleblowers, and survivors of sexual abuse while incarcerated.

“BOP has failed to successfully implement the Prison Rape Elimination Act (PREA),” the report’s executive summary finds.

“It failed to prevent, detect, and stop recurring sexual abuse in at least four federal prisons, including abuse by senior prison officials. At FCI Dublin, for example, the former Warden and Chaplain both sexually abused female prisoners.”

“I was sentenced and put in prison for choices I made — I was not sent to prison to be raped and abused,” said Briane Moore, who was repeatedly assaulted by an official at a women’s prison in West Virginia and was met with threats to block a transfer to a facility closer to her family if she resisted, The Times reports.

The report’s findings are startling.

Female inmates were sexually abused in 19 of the 29 federal facilities that have housed female inmates over the past ten years. Additionally, in at least four federal facilities, managers failed to enforce a federal law intended to reduce sexual assaults. The report also revealed that hundreds of sexual abuse and assault charges are among a backlog of more than 8,000 internal affairs misconduct cases waiting to be investigated.