News by Sharelle B. McNair Justin Jones Backs ‘Abolish ICE’ While Other Democrats Face Criticism For Wanting To Fund Them While comments underneath the video showcase racist language like "little chimpanzee needs to be put in its place,” others highlight data on how several Americans agree with Jones as ICE is under high scrutiny for their performance.







With the topic of immigration being at the forefront of the new Tennessee legislative session, Democratic Rep. Justin Jones made it known where he stands by carrying a large “Abolish ICE” flag into the session.

Met with cheers and high-fives from a crowd of supporters, Jones was seen and heard chanting “abolish ICE” while holding the flag.

JUST NOW: Rep. @brotherjones_ arrives at the start of the new Tennessee legislative session with a huge “ABOLISH ICE” flag pic.twitter.com/O4aP80bpkX — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 13, 2026

While comments underneath the video showcase racist language like “little chimpanzee needs to be put in its place,” others highlight data on how several Americans agree with Jones, as ICE is under high scrutiny for its tactics.

Amid the criticism of ICE agents harassing residents of some American metro cities, leaders like Tennessee state Rep. Gabby Salinas are looking to prepare safe spaces for those trying to avoid them. Her bill, HB1482, filed Jan. 8, would allow schools and churches to provide safety from ICE agents, as immigration is a hot topic for the state legislature.

Salinas touched on the headline-grabbing death of Renee Good as one of the reasons to push the legislation forward, labeling the interactions as “dangerous.” “Incidents like the one experienced in Minneapolis, MN, yesterday demonstrate how lawless and dangerous these ICE interactions have become in our country,” the Democratic leader said, according to 4 WSMV.

“Now is the time that we as Tennesseans come together and to reject fear and violence and recognize our shared humanity. We are all children of God.”

But some left-leaning leaders on Capitol Hill are willing to support the agency, but with restrictions. With calls to “defund ICE” becoming more common, lawmakers are speaking out, saying they support the effort as long as guardrails are identified. “House Democrats want accountability and oversight of ICE,” Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) said.

“They should have to continue to testify to Congress as to what they are doing. But more importantly, we need to look out for the American people right now. They are terrorizing people in the streets of this country.”

While GOP leaders like House Majority Leader Steve Scalise pushed back against Democrats, claiming their ICE complaints are just another thing for them “to yell about,” votes from their blue-sided colleagues are necessary to pass any DHS funding bill. If Republicans refuse to budge on supporting ICE restraints, DHS funding could lapse in a few weeks.

And coming off the longest government shutdown in American history, no one has the patience for that.

RELATED CONTENT: Ilhan Omar Turned Away From Oversight Visit To Minnesota ICE Detention Center