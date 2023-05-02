Kandi Burruss Snags An Emmy And Tony Nomination Within 24 Hours

Kandi Burruss tried to tell people she was “worldwide” and now she has more accolades to prove it. In 24 hours, “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star secured both an Emmy and Tony nomination.

On Monday, Kandi took to Instagram to announce her nomination for a Southeast Emmy Award in the “Historic/Cultural/Politics/Government/Societal Concerns” category for her work in “La Musica de La Familia.”

“It’s a money-making Monday, an extremely exciting money-making Monday and I got a lot to be excited about,” she says in the video.

“I’ve been screaming all morning and am super excited,’ she added noting her reluctance to share the big news since she hasn’t exactly won anything just yet.

“But even a nomination is something to be excited about,” she shares. “I got an Emmy nomination y’all.”

The Xscape member goes on to note how she kept the project private and hadn’t even shared her involvement with the general public.

“It’s a project that I never even told anybody I was involved in,” Kandi said. “Hopefully I will have another moment like this tomorrow, as they announce the Tony nominations tomorrow.”

She had to cut her celebratory video short to attend to her motherly duties. But the accolades kept rolling in by Tuesday morning when Kandi’s husband Todd Tucker took to his Instagram page to share the exciting news that the Broadway show they produced, “The Piano Lesson,” received a nomination in the “Best Revival of a Play” category for the upcoming 76th annual Tony Awards.

“Wow we are Tony Award nominated Producers! [Kandi] you[’re] on your way to that EGOT,” Todd captioned his post. “What a great week[.] Emmy nomination and a Tony nomination!”

Kandi already has two Grammy awards for penning hits like “No Scrub” for TLC. She still has to get around to securing an Academy Award nomination to potentially reach EGOT status.

But a Southeast Emmy Award nomination proves Kandi’s point that she is indeed “worldwide.”

