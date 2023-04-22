Kandi Burruss Secures Yet Another Bag With New KFC Commercial Ad



Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss has parlayed her love of fried chicken into a KFC commercial ad that features her 7-year-old son Ace Tucker. The commercial capitalizes on a Season 14 episode of Bravo’s popular reality TV show where Burruss settles differences with fellow housewife Marlo Hampton over some good ole’ Kentucky Fried Chicken. While the ad pokes fun at Burruss’ weakness for deep-fried poultry, it is her son’s cuteness and counsel against pettiness that steals the show, as he entices his mom with KFC “nuggets of wisdom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi)

The finger-licking project is a joint collaboration between Bravo and KFC in “support of the fast-food chain’s new fried chicken nuggets,” Bravo TV reported. It also highlights Burruss’ family hustle.

Having stepped on the scene in the 1990s as a member of the girl group Xscape, Burruss has built her wealth as singer/songwriter. The Atlanta native is credited for penning mega-hits like Destiny Child’s “Bills, Bills, Bills” and “Bug a Boo”; “No Scrubs” by TLC and “X-Girlfriend” by Mariah Carey, to name a few. Burruss added restaurateur to her portfolio, owning Blaze Steakhouse and two OLG (Old Lady Gang) locations in metro Atlanta—and she’s behind the boudoir in Bedroom Kandi, a line of sex-related niceties and services.

To put it plainly, Kandi Lenice Burruss Tucker has been about that chicken—and her bread. As the newly-released KFC promo made its rounds, social media users took the opportunity to chime in. Instagram profile The Neighborhood Talk posted a clip of the ad and captioned, “Kandi going to find a way to get a check,” and included flame and laughing emojis

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

People can say what they want about Kandi Burruss but one thing folks cannot say is that the multi-hyphenate business woman isn’t about her paper.

RELATED CONTENT: Kandi Burruss Reveals Xscape’s Accountant ‘Disappeared With All Our Money’