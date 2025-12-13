Legal by Kandiss Edwards $70M Lawsuit Alleges Kansas City, Missouri, Entertainment District Blocked Black Businesses Over Fear Of ‘Hip-Hop Crowds’ The plaintiffs are seeking damages for alleged interference with their ability to operate and earn revenue.







A federal civil rights lawsuit seeking $70 million alleges Missouri’s Westport Community Improvement District conspired to exclude Black business owners from one of Kansas City’s most popular entertainment districts.

Local civil rights groups are throwing their support behind the case. Euphoric LLC, UniKC LLC and The Sourze LLC filed the lawsuit in federal court earlier this year. The suit alleges the Westport CID and property owners used discriminatory practices to block Black-led ventures in the Westport entertainment district. The plaintiffs are seeking $70 million in damages for alleged interference with their ability to operate and earn revenue.

The lawsuit claims Westport’s governing board questions prospective tenants about the type of music they plan to feature and the crowd they expect. Additionally, the governing board inquires whether the business will attract “Hip-Hop crowds,” allegations that plaintiffs say reflect biased gatekeeping.

Christopher Lee, one of the business owners suing the CID, told KCTV 5, “I paid my deposit. I gave them a concept. It wasn’t good enough,” after he said he met requirements but was denied the opportunity to open his business.

URBAN KC HAS CHOSE TO BOYCOTT “THE WESTPORT” DUE TO ALLEGED RACISM… the Westport Community Improvement District is facing a $70 MILLION LAWSUIT… Kansas City how do YOU feel about Westport??

Are you going to #boycott? pic.twitter.com/fRffAY5AJO — a WHOLE Queen (@TailorMade_KC) January 21, 2025

Gwen Grant, president and chief executive officer of the Urban League of Greater Kansas City, said civil rights groups hope increased attention will “add weight” to the case, “she said. “Now, people are going to be watching, and we need to lift this up now before they put even more attention on us around the world,” she said, referring to Kansas City’s selection to host international events.

The Westport Community Improvement District issued a statement responding to the lawsuit and civil rights support, strongly refuting the allegations.

In its statement, the Community Improvement District said, “The Westport Community Improvement District strongly refutes the allegations made by Euphoric, Unikc, and The Sourze. While we can’t discuss active litigation, we are confident the facts will show these claims are without merit. Westport is one of Kansas City’s most diverse and welcoming districts. For decades, people of all backgrounds have lived, worked and opened businesses here. Diversity isn’t just a value we believe in—it’s good business and a key reason Westport remains a vibrant destination.”

