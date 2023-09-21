Kansas City Chiefs Star QB Patrick Mahomes Collects His Coins In Massive $450M Contract

Show him the money! Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is cashing in on his skills after restructuring his historic $450 million contract, The Washington Post reported.

The new agreement reconfigures the 10-year contract, prompting the 28-year-old Super Bowl champ to get paid ahead of time – $210.6 million between this season and the year 2026.

The new number adds him to the list of highest-paid players in the NFL. Other Black QBs, including Philadelphia Eagles’ Jalen Hurts and the Baltimore Ravens’ Lamar Jackson, signed lucrative contracts in early 2023, in addition to Arizona Cardinals’ Kyler Murray and Browns’ Deshaun Watson signing in 2022. Mahomes landed in eighth place on the list. But with two championship rings under his cleats, Chiefs’ chairman and CEO, Clark Hunt, said his talent doesn’t meet a dollar figure. “I don’t know that there’s really a way to quantify it financially,” Hunt said in April 2023.

“And no matter what he makes over his career, I’m sure one way or another, he’ll be underpaid.”

Per season, Mahomes will make $52.65 million, falling right behind Cincinnati Bengals’ star quarterback Joe Burrow, who makes $55 million, and right above the Los Angeles Chargers’ Justin Herbert at $52.5 million. According to USA Today, Jackson agreed to a five-year extension worth $260 million, guaranteeing $185 million with the Ravens in late April, ten days after Hurts scored a five-year, $255 million deal with a guaranteed $179.3 million and a no-trade clause from the Eagles.

Mahomes’ new deal with the Chiefs was negotiated a few days after the franchise reached a one-year deal with defensive tackle Chris Jones, following a year-long holdout.

There are some stipulations with Mahomes’ new contract. The NFL Network reports it includes escalator clauses that may increase Mahomes’s payout –to $218.1 million – over the next four years. The Chiefs and their star player are expected to revisit contract terms in 2026, but for now, he is scheduled to wear those red and yellow colors through the 2031 season.