Patrick Mahomes Reveals Coach Andy Reid Did Not Allow the Chiefs to Watch Rihanna Perform at Halftime

Either Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is not a Rihanna fan, or he REALLY wanted his team to concentrate on winning the Super Bowl.

Let’s go with the second option!

The Kansas City Chiefs, who ended up winning the game, were down when both teams left the field to allow Rihanna to break the news that she was pregnant. She also performed a few songs while she was at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ this past weekend.

When the Chiefs entered their locker room, they were down by 10 points by a score of 24-12. With the halftime performance approaching, Coach Reid had a little message to tell his team before she got on stage. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, told the talk show host what the coach told them that may have motivated them just a little.

“Coach Reid told us, he said, ‘If you go out to watch the performance, just keep walking cause you’re not playing the rest of the game.'”

Story: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes revealed that Andy Reid threatened to bench any KC player who left the locker room to watch the Rihanna’s halftime show 😲 pic.twitter.com/uiQ7GnGWex — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 14, 2023

Whether it was better playing or the threat of not playing, it pushed the team to a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Maybe Coach Reid had a premonition based on last year’s Super Bowl.

During last year’s Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, one of the players was seen on video watching the halftime performance that featured Dr. Dre, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Snoop Dogg and Anderson .Paak.

Bengals kicker, Evan McPherson, was seen enjoying the show on the field. Although he had a great second half and made four out of four kicks, his team ended up losing the game.