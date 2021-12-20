Kanye West Gives Back to Chicago Community, Buys Thousands of Toys For Youth

Kanye West can add Santa Clause to his extensive resume after the rap/fashion mogul bought the bulk of toys given away at a toy drive in Chicago.

The Chi-Town native decided to give back to his hometown in a big way this holiday season by purchasing nearly all of the 4,000 toys that were given away at “Toys for Englewood” event on Sunday, ABC 7 Chicago reports.

“I’m so proud that Kanye is, once again, responding to our request to help the children of Englewood and beyond,” 16th Ward Alderman Stephanie Coleman said.

“He is no stranger to our community. His presence has always been felt in our neighborhoods and he loves visiting, but this Christmas he has truly been our modern-day Santa Claus.”

In addition to Kanye (who legally changed his name to ‘Ye’, others who contributed to the toy drive include S2 Grill Express Restaurant owners Andre and Suheir Williams, a variety of Chicago Alderman, community leaders, and residents. But it was thanks to the Grammy award-winning rapper/producer that helped foot the bill for a bulk of the toys given away.

“He is our hometown hero, and we want to thank him for understanding that children in Englewood, and on the South Side and in Chicago in general, some will be without this holiday,” Coleman told WGN-TV.

“Some are without their fathers due to gun violence, due to mass incarceration, so today, we are here being a blessing.”

Though born in Atlanta, Georgia, Kanye was raised in Chicago by his late mother Donda West. Donda worked as a professor and chair of the English and Speech Department at Chicago State University, NY Post reports.

Kanye dedicated his 10th studio album to his mother and named it after her. While promoting the album, Kanye hosted a series of massive listening events. For the one hosted in Chicago, Kanye recreated the childhood home he grew up in with his mom.