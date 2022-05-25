Kanye West Announces Future Collaboration with McDonald’s

Ye has returned!

Months after the combative Kanye West was suspended from Instagram, he came back to the platform with a statement. He announced that he is teaming up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa in a partnership that will benefit fast-food giant McDonald’s.

“Ye teams up with industrial designer Naoto Fukasawa to reimagine McDonald’s packaging.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ye (@kanyewest)

Ye, who is infamously known for blaring off Instagram postings and then deleting them, has only posted this McDonald’s future packaging “announcement.”

He did, however, leave a photo in his Instagram Stories with the caption, “Next week it’s the fries.” This references one of his most popular tracks, the 2005 song, Gold Digger, featuring Jamie Foxx. In the song, he says, “He got that ambition, baby, look at his eyes. This week he moppin’ floors, next week it’s the fries.”

According to Page Six, last month, around the time he was suspended from Instagram, West shared with Kim Kardashian that “he’s going away to get help” following his harassment on Instagram of the reality star and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Ye’s erratic and condescending behavior online caused the social media platform to suspend his account for 24 hours. It also led to The Recording Academy, the organization responsible for the Grammys, pulling his performance. The billionaire rapper and designer used a racial slur to describe The Daily Show host Trevor Noah after he spoke out against Ye’s abusive behavior toward Kardashian. Noah, however, came to West’s defense, saying, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” revealed a source close to the Kardashians.

This is Ye’s first social media posting since he made that initial promise.