Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out of Coachella As the Festival Starts This Weekend

A day after winning a GRAMMY award, embattled entertainer and producer Kanye West reportedly dropped out of the Coachella lineup later this month.

According to TMZ, sources close to the fashionista rapper have stated that Ye will no longer be performing at Coachella this year. Ye has decided to pull the plug on his show set during the two-weekend-long event in Indio, California. Ye was a headliner at the festival.

Over the weekend, according to Page Six, Ye shared with his former wife, Kim Kardashian, that “he’s going away to get help” following his months-long harassment on Instagram targeting the reality star and her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

“For the sake of the kids, Kanye has told Kim he’s not making any public appearances or inflammatory social media statements, and he will go away somewhere to get better,” revealed a source close to the Kardashians.

Ye’s erratic behavior online in recent months not only caused the social media platform Instagram to suspend his account for 24 hours, but his scheduled performance for last weekend’s GRAMMYs was pulled.

The Recording Academy decided to remove his performance after Ye used a racial slur when addressing The Daily Show host Trevor Noah after the South African comedian called out his abusive behavior toward Kardashian.

Noah, however, even came to the defense of Ye by stating, “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye.”

It was rumored that Ye intended on bringing his brother-in-law and fellow rapper Travis Scott on stage during his performance. Scott is embroiled in his own controversy after several lives were lost at his Astroworld festival last year in Texas.

Scott was initially scheduled to headline Coachella in 2020, but the festival was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. Due to the postponement, he was then slated to headline next month’s Coachella festival but was then taken off the bill shortly after the Astroworld tragedy.