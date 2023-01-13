So Soon? Kanye West Reportedly Married Again

Rapper and mogul Kanye West sure knows how to make an entrance back into civilization.

The 45-year-old, who took a brief hiatus from the spotlight after facing massive backlash surrounding his antisemitic comments toward the Jewish community, reappeared earlier this week in California with a mystery lady in tow.

On Jan. 12, news outlets reported that West and the unidentified woman were spotted at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Beverly Hills. At the time, limited details about the pair’s relationship were released to the general public. The following day, TMZ revealed that the unnamed lady was West’s wife, Bianca Censori.

Sources close to West and Censori claimed they recently held a commitment ceremony to commemorate their union. The publication reports the couple has yet to officially sign a marriage certificate despite the private affair. The insiders also shared with TMZ that Censori and West have known each other for years because she was the architectural designer for his Yeezy brand.

Despite not legally being married, West has shown his commitment to Censori in various ways, including wearing a wedding band and dedicating a song to the Australian titled “Censori Overload.” Before the wedding ceremony, West was previously romantically linked to Chaney Jones, Julia Fox, and Kim Kardashian.

West’s relationships with Jones and Fox only lasted a couple of months. As for his union with Kardashian, West and the reality star were married from 2014 to 2022. During their union, West and Kardashian welcomed four children: North West, Saint West, Chicago West, and Psalm West.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian)

In light of West’s new marriage to Censori, which reportedly took place months after his divorce from Kardashian was finalized, the aspiring attorney has yet to address the situation publicly. However, Kardashian did share a few posts on her Instagram story to showcase how she’s seemingly feeling. One quote read, “I’m really in my quiet girl era. I don’t have much to say. Just much to do.”

No other information has been released at this time.