Kanye West Denies The Gap’s $2 Million Damages Lawsuit Against Him

Ye, the artist formally known as Kanye West, has officially denied all accusations of wrongdoing brought against him by his former The Gap business partners. According to court documents, reportedly obtained by RadarOnline on June 23, Ye is demanding that the company pay his legal fees incurred during their court case and immediately drop the lawsuit.

The Gap originally filed against Ye because they were sued by Art Center, another company that owns property in downtown Los Angeles and leased it to The Gap for business. As a stipulation for the yearly contract, Art Center required a $104,000 monthly rent and an agreement for the company not to make any alterations to the building without their explicit permission. In October of 2022, the Art Center accused The Gap of completing “numerous, significant, unapproved modifications,” thus breaching their contract.

In response, The Gap filed a counterclaim against their ex-business partner, Kanye West. The suit claimed that he breached their contract by altering the building, and under their agreement with West, Gap couldn’t be held liable for lawsuits resulting from Yeezy’s actions.

Their suit read, “The performance of the work not only breached the Strategic Agreement, but the manner of preparing for and performing the work caused the need for the repairs and restoration alleged in the complaint.”

Ye adamantly denied responsibility for any of it. He explained, “Gap’s claims fail because the June 25, 2020, Strategic Agreement between Gap and Yeezy Supply (Strategic Agreement”) is invalid or voidable.”

The “Donda” rapper continued to call out Gap for failing to fill their contractual obligations with home while they were partnered.

“Many of the modifications complained of were, in fact, beneficial to the Premises, and all were carried out for the benefit of the Strategic Agreement with Gap. Gap must have anticipated that modifications such as were made to the Premises are typical for this type of business. If anything, the property was improved by Cross-Defendants such as building an ADA ramp.”

According to Radar Online, Ye was adamant that he never would’ve partnered with Gap if he had been aware that they “[signed] a lease requiring no modifications to the property used for a pop-up store.”

He reiterated that he shouldn’t be held financially liable for any of the nearly $2 million in damages that The Gap owes to Art Center.

